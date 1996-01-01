19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
104PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction of liquid 1-butanol in oxygen that produces carbon dioxide and water. At 25.00 °C, what are the ΔS°rxn, ΔH°rxn, and ΔG°rxn for the reaction? Does its combustion occur spontaneously?
Write a balanced equation for the combustion reaction of liquid 1-butanol in oxygen that produces carbon dioxide and water. At 25.00 °C, what are the ΔS°rxn, ΔH°rxn, and ΔG°rxn for the reaction? Does its combustion occur spontaneously?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C4H9OH (l) + 6 O2 (g) → 4 CO2 (g) + 5 H2O (g)
ΔS°rxn = -342.2 J/K
ΔH°rxn = 2456 kJ
ΔG°rxn =2558 kJ
The combustion is nonspontaneous
ΔS°rxn = -342.2 J/K
ΔH°rxn = 2456 kJ
ΔG°rxn =2558 kJ
The combustion is nonspontaneous
B
C4H9OH (l) + 6 O2 (g) → 4 CO2 (g) + 5 H2O (g)
ΔS°rxn = 342.2 J/K
ΔH°rxn = -2456 kJ
ΔG°rxn =-2558 kJ
The combustion is spontaneous
ΔS°rxn = 342.2 J/K
ΔH°rxn = -2456 kJ
ΔG°rxn =-2558 kJ
The combustion is spontaneous
C
C4H9OH (l) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g) + H2O (g)
ΔS°rxn = -28.4 J/K
ΔH°rxn = -308 kJ
ΔG°rxn = 402 kJ
The combustion is nonspontaneous
ΔS°rxn = -28.4 J/K
ΔH°rxn = -308 kJ
ΔG°rxn = 402 kJ
The combustion is nonspontaneous
D
C4H9OH (l) + O2 (g) → CO2 (g) + H2O (g)
ΔS°rxn = 28.4 J/K
ΔH°rxn = 308 kJ
ΔG°rxn = -8155.2 kJ
The combustion is spontaneous
ΔS°rxn = 28.4 J/K
ΔH°rxn = 308 kJ
ΔG°rxn = -8155.2 kJ
The combustion is spontaneous