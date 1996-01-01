10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Paramagnetism and Diamagnetism
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following diagram shows a setup for the Stern-Gerlach experiment. Atoms passing through the magnetic field are deflected based on their electron spins. In an experiment, a beam of lithium atoms was passed through a magnetic field and the beam split into two. What would happen if the same experiment is repeated using beryllium atoms? Explain your answer.
The following diagram shows a setup for the Stern-Gerlach experiment. Atoms passing through the magnetic field are deflected based on their electron spins. In an experiment, a beam of lithium atoms was passed through a magnetic field and the beam split into two. What would happen if the same experiment is repeated using beryllium atoms? Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The beam of beryllium atoms will split into two because there is 1 unpaired electron.
B
The beam of beryllium atoms will split into four because there are two unpaired electrons.
C
The beam of beryllium atoms will not split because there are no unpaired electrons.
D
Cannot be determined because the strength of the magnetic field is not given.