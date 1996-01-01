19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
146PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction:
I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) Kp = 81.9 at 25 °C
Calculate ΔGrxn for the reaction at 25 °C under the following conditions: PICl = 2.55 atm; PI2 = 0.325 atm; PCl2 = 0.221 atm.
Consider the reaction:
I2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ 2 ICl(g) Kp = 81.9 at 25 °C
Calculate ΔGrxn for the reaction at 25 °C under the following conditions: PICl = 2.55 atm; PI2 = 0.325 atm; PCl2 = 0.221 atm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.3 kJ
B
0.5 kJ
C
1.3 kJ
D
1.8 kJ