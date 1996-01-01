6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
Redox Reactions
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the balanced equation, standard cell potential, ΔG° and K at 298 K for the following reaction: The oxidation of chromium(II) ion in an acidic solution to chromium(III) ion by hypochlorous acid.
Cr3+(aq) + e− → Cr2+(aq) E°red = —0.50 V
2 HClO(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + 2 e− → Cl2(g) + 2 H2O(l) E°red = 1.61 V
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cr3+(aq) + Cl2(g) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 HClO(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + Cr2+(aq)
E°cell = 1.11 V
ΔG° = −2.14×105 J
K = 3.52×1037
B
2 HClO(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + Cr2+(aq) → Cr3+(aq) + Cl2(g) + 2 H2O(l)
E°cell = -1.11 V
ΔG° = 2.14×105 J
K = 2.84×10−38
C
2 HClO(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + Cr2+(aq) → Cr3+(aq) + Cl2(g) + 2 H2O(l)
E°cell = 2.11 V
ΔG° = −4.07×105 J
K = 2.36×1071
D
Cr3+(aq) + Cl2(g) + 2 H2O(l) → 2 HClO(aq) + 2 H+(aq) + Cr2+(aq)
E°cell = −2.11 V
ΔG° = 4.07×105 J
K = 4.24×10−72
