8. Thermochemistry Thermochemical Equations
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following reaction shows the formation of ammonia:
N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g) ΔH°rxn = -92.00 kJ
Calculate the amount of heat required in kJ if 55.60 g of NH3 decomposes to N2 and H2 at constant pressure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
300.2 kJ
B
150.1 kJ
C
92.00 kJ
D
46.00 kJ