Use the following data to calculate ΔH° f (in kJ/mol) for octane C 8 H 18 . Express the value to three significant figures.

C 8 H 18 (l) + 25/2 O 2 (g) → 8 CO 2 (g) + 9 H 2 O(l), ΔH° = –5470.1 kJ

CO 2 (g), ΔH° f = –393.5 kJ/mol