8. Thermochemistry
Enthalpy of Formation
8. Thermochemistry Enthalpy of Formation
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Use the following data to calculate ΔH°f (in kJ/mol) for octane C8H18. Express the value to three significant figures.
C8H18(l) + 25/2 O2(g) → 8 CO2 (g) + 9 H2O(l), ΔH° = –5470.1 kJ
CO2(g), ΔH°f = –393.5 kJ/mol
H2O(l), ΔH°f = –285.8 kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
368 kJ/mol
B
125 kJ/mol
C
–250 kJ/mol
D
–513 kJ/mol