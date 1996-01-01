12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Molecular Geometry
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the shape of the following molecules based on the given descriptions
(i) Two lone pairs and four atoms are connected to the central atom.
(ii) Three lone pairs and two atoms are connected to the central atom.
(iii) One lone pair and five atoms are connected to the central atom.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Square planar (ii) Linear (iii) Square pyramidal
B
(i) Tetrahedral (ii) Trigonal planar (iii) Trigonal bipyramidal
C
(i) Seesaw (ii) Trigonal planar (iii) Linear
D
(i) Bent (ii) T-shaped (iii) Octahedral