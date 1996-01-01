12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A molecular model of uric acid is shown in the illustration below. Draw the complete electron-dot structure of uric acid including the lone pairs and multiple bonds, Provide the hybridization of each carbon atom. (gray = C, white = H, red = O, and blue = N)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Each of the carbon atoms are sp3 hybridized.
B
Each of the carbon atoms with a double bond is sp2 hybridized and each of the carbon atoms with a single bond are sp3 hybridized.
C
Each of the carbon atoms are sp2 hybridized.
D
Each of the carbon atoms with a double bond is sp3 hybridized and each of the carbon atoms with a single bond are sp2 hybridized.