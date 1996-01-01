6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Amphetamine is a weak base that can accept one H+ per molecule and has a formula of C9H13N. A certain 30.0 mg drug sample was titrated with 0.0100 M of sulfuric acid. A total of 6.95 mL of the sulfuric acid solution was used to completely neutralize the amphetamine in the sample. Calculate the mass percent of amphetamine in the drug sample. Assume that only amphetamine reacts with sulfuric acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
62.7%
B
15.7%
C
31.3%
D
17.1%