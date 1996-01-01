6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The concentration of MnO4– in an acidic solution can be determined by titration with As2O3. A 0.1762 g of As2O3 was dissolved in a dilute acidic solution then the resulting solution was titrated with a KMnO4 solution. A total of 28.5 mL of the KMnO4 solution was used to reach the endpoint. Calculate the concentration of the KMnO4 solution.
MnO4– → Mn2+
As2O3 → H3AsO4
The concentration of MnO4– in an acidic solution can be determined by titration with As2O3. A 0.1762 g of As2O3 was dissolved in a dilute acidic solution then the resulting solution was titrated with a KMnO4 solution. A total of 28.5 mL of the KMnO4 solution was used to reach the endpoint. Calculate the concentration of the KMnO4 solution.
MnO4– → Mn2+
As2O3 → H3AsO4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0390 M
B
0.390 M
C
0.156 M
D
0.250 M