The concentration of MnO 4 – in an acidic solution can be determined by titration with As 2 O 3 . A 0.1762 g of As 2 O 3 was dissolved in a dilute acidic solution then the resulting solution was titrated with a KMnO 4 solution. A total of 28.5 mL of the KMnO4 solution was used to reach the endpoint. Calculate the concentration of the KMnO 4 solution.

MnO 4 – → Mn2+