14. Solutions
Henry's Law Calculations
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the solubility of He in water at 30°C and standard atmospheric pressure if Henry's law constant at this temperature is 3.70×10−4 M/atm. The mole fraction of He in the air is 5.24 x10-6.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.46x10-6 M
B
5.47x10-8 M
C
2.74x10-7 M
D
1.94x10-9 M