20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
Cd2+(aq) + Mg(s) → Cd(s) + Mg 2+(aq)
Identify the half-reaction occurring at Anode and the Cathode
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Anode: Mg(s) → Cd(s), Cathode: Cd2+(aq) → Mg2+(aq)
B
Anode: Cd2+(aq) → Cd(s), Cathode: Mg(s) → Mg2+(aq)
C
Anode: Mg(s) → Mg2+(aq), Cathode: Cd2+(aq) → Cd(s)
D
Anode: Cd2+(aq) → Mg2+(aq), Cathode: Mg(s) → Cd(s)