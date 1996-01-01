15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
The concentration of HCl decreased from 0.350 M to 0.280 M in the first 35.0 s of the following reaction
2 HCl (g) → H2 (g) + Cl2 (g)
What is the average rate of the reaction for the time interval?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.0350 M•s-1
B
0.0700 M•s-1
C
1.00x10-3 M•s-1
D
2.00x10-3 M•s-1