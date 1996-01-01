3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
When gold metal is treated with BrF3 and KF, Br2 and KAuF4 are produced. A 55.2-g mixture of equal masses of all three reactants is prepared. What is the mass of the bromine that is produced from the mixture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.36 g
B
56.36 g
C
10.56 g
D
7.46 g