The flask on the left has a mixture of 0.2 M hypochlorous acid and 0.2 M potassium hypochlorite with bromthymol blue. The flask on the right has a solution of 0.2 M hypochlorous acid with bromthymol blue. Choose the solution that is able to resist drastic changes in pH even if small amounts of KOH are added. Explain. (K a hypochlorous acid = 2.9×10–8)