18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
The flask on the left has a mixture of 0.2 M hypochlorous acid and 0.2 M potassium hypochlorite with bromthymol blue. The flask on the right has a solution of 0.2 M hypochlorous acid with bromthymol blue. Choose the solution that is able to resist drastic changes in pH even if small amounts of KOH are added. Explain. (Ka hypochlorous acid = 2.9×10–8)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solution in the beaker on the left is able to resist drastic changes in pH because it is a buffer.
B
The solution in the beaker on the left is able to resist drastic changes in pH because it is basic.
C
The solution in the beaker on the right is able to resist drastic changes in pH because it is a buffer.
D
The solution in the beaker on the right is able to resist drastic changes in pH because it is acidic