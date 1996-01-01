18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A particular system uses a buffer consisting of HSO4- and SO42-. Can this be replaced with a buffer consisting of H2SO4 and HSO4-? Briefly explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, because all the species in involved are essentially from H2SO4
B
Yes, because H2SO4 is a weak acid and HSO4-is its a conjugate base.
C
No, because H2SO4 is a strong acid and HSO4- is its a conjugate base.
D
No, because buffers can only monoprotic.