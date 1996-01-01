12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Bond Angles
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compare the shapes and bond angles of these oxychlorine ions: ClO2-, ClO3-, ClO4-
ClO2- = bent, >120°; ClO3- = trigonal planar, 120°; ClO4- = tetrahedral, 109.5°
ClO2- = bent, =120°; ClO3- = tetrahedral, <109.5°; ClO4- = tetrahedral, 109.5°
ClO2- = bent, <120°; ClO3- = trigonal pyramidal, <109.5°; ClO4- = tetrahedral, 109.5°
ClO2- = bent, <109°; ClO3- = trigonal pyramidal, <109.5°; ClO4- = tetrahedral, 109.5°