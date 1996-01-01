16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Chlorine fluoride (ClF) is an interhalogen compound that can be produced by reacting chlorine (Cl2) with fluorine (F2).
Cl2(g) + F2(g) ⇌ 2 ClF(g); Kp = 135 (at 298 K)
If a 1.00 L reaction vessel initially contains chlorine at 0.35 atm and fluorine at 0.25 atm, what is the partial pressure of chlorine fluoride when the equilibrium state is achieved?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.484 atm
B
0.471 atm
C
0.367 atm
D
0.734 atm