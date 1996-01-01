Chlorine fluoride (ClF) is an interhalogen compound that can be produced by reacting chlorine (Cl 2 ) with fluorine (F 2 ).

Cl 2 (g) + F 2 (g) ⇌ 2 ClF (g) ; K p = 135 (at 298 K)

If a 1.00 L reaction vessel initially contains chlorine at 0.35 atm and fluorine at 0.25 atm, what is the partial pressure of chlorine fluoride when the equilibrium state is achieved?