The reaction of hydrogen (H 2 ) and iodine (I 2 ) produces hydrogen iodide (HI) according to the following equation:

H 2(g) + I 2(s) ⇌ 2 HI (g)

An equilibrium mixture contains the following concentrations/amounts of the reactants and products in a 1.00 L container: H 2 = 0.234 mol, HI = 0.348 mol and I 2 = 10.0 g.