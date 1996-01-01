16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction of hydrogen (H2) and iodine (I2) produces hydrogen iodide (HI) according to the following equation:
H2(g) + I2(s) ⇌ 2 HI(g)
An equilibrium mixture contains the following concentrations/amounts of the reactants and products in a 1.00 L container: H2 = 0.234 mol, HI = 0.348 mol and I2 = 10.0 g.
If an additional 0.0700 moles of H2 are added to the reaction mixture, how many moles of HI are produced when the equilibrium is reestablished?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.518
B
0.384
C
0.157
D
0.213