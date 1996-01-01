16. Chemical Equilibrium
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction: ClNO2(g) + NO(g) ⇌ NO2(g) + ClNO(g). If you decrease the concentration of NO, would the yield of ClNO at equilibrium increase, decrease, or remain the same?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The yield of ClNO remains the same.
B
The yield of ClNO increases.
C
The yield of ClNO decreases.