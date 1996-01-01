16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Formic acid, the simplest carboxylic acid, exists as a dimer in benzene solution due to hydrogen bonding.
2 CH2O2 ⇌ (CH2O2)2
For this reaction, the equilibrium constant Kc is 1.50×102 in the benzene solution. Determine the ratio of dimers to monomers for 0.300 M formic acid in benzene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.50
B
3.20
C
2.75
D
4.50