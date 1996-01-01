13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The value of vapor pressure of toluene (C7H8) as a function of temperature is shown in the following table:
Determine if this data obeys the Clausius-Clapeyron equation. If yes, calculate the ΔHvap for toluene.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The Clausius-Clapeyron is obeyed; ΔHvap = 45.7 kJ/mol
B
The Clausius-Clapeyron is obeyed; ΔHvap = 20.1 kJ/mol
C
The Clausius-Clapeyron is obeyed; ΔHvap = 38.0 kJ/mol
D
The Clausius-Clapeyron is not obeyed; ΔHvap cannot be calculated