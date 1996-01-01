13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The vapor pressure of pentane (C5H12) is measured at two different temperatures. The vapor pressure of pentane at 15.0°C is 355 torr and the vapor pressure at 40.0°C is 856 torr. Calculate the enthalpy of vaporization of pentane using the Clausius-Clapeyron equation.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
26.4 kJ/mol
B
46.3 kJ/mol
C
14.5 kJ/mol
D
34.2 kJ/mol