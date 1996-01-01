15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction A + B → C has been found to be first order in A and second order in B. The diagrams below are different mixtures of A and B. Which of the following mixtures will react the fastest?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D
Cannot be determined