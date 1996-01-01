6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Solution Stoichiometry
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
The amount of iron in ore was determined using dichrometry wherein dichromate (Cr2O72–) is used to oxidize Fe2+ to Fe3+. The net ionic equation is as follows:
Cr2O72–(aq) + 6 Fe2+(aq) + 14 H+(aq) → 6 Fe3+(aq) + 2 Cr3+(aq) + 7 H2O(l)
Calculate the mass percent of iron in a 0.2485 g sample of ore given that 21.41 mL of 0.0167 M Cr2O72– was used to titrate all of the Fe2+.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
67.4%
B
48.2%
C
8.04%
D
32.4%