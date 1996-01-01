The amount of iron in ore was determined using dichrometry wherein dichromate (Cr 2 O 7 2–) is used to oxidize Fe2+ to Fe3+. The net ionic equation is as follows:

Cr 2 O 7 2–(aq) + 6 Fe2+(aq) + 14 H+(aq) → 6 Fe3+(aq) + 2 Cr3+(aq) + 7 H 2 O(l)