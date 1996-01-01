3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
3. Chemical Reactions Limiting Reagent
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
The reaction below shows the formation of ammonia:
N2 + 3 H2 → 2 NH 3
The amount of NH3 that will be formed if 5.24 moles of N2 and 10.48 moles of H2 are allowed to react is called ______.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
theoretical yield
B
percent yield
C
actual yield
D
observed yield