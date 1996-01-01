Only carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and chlorine are present in compound X. When excess silver nitrate (AgNO 3 ) is added to 1.52 g of X after it has been dissolved in water, all of the chlorine in X reacts, forming 3.01 g of solid AgCl. Complete combustion of 1.52 g of X results in the formation of 1.39 g of CO2 and 0.95 g of H2O. Identify the empirical formula of X.