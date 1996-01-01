3. Chemical Reactions
Combustion Analysis
3. Chemical Reactions Combustion Analysis
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Only carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and chlorine are present in compound X. When excess silver nitrate (AgNO3) is added to 1.52 g of X after it has been dissolved in water, all of the chlorine in X reacts, forming 3.01 g of solid AgCl. Complete combustion of 1.52 g of X results in the formation of 1.39 g of CO2 and 0.95 g of H2O. Identify the empirical formula of X.
Only carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, and chlorine are present in compound X. When excess silver nitrate (AgNO3) is added to 1.52 g of X after it has been dissolved in water, all of the chlorine in X reacts, forming 3.01 g of solid AgCl. Complete combustion of 1.52 g of X results in the formation of 1.39 g of CO2 and 0.95 g of H2O. Identify the empirical formula of X.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH5NCl
B
C3H3NCl
C
C3H10N2Cl2
D
C3H5N2Cl2