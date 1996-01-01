6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molecular Equations
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two metal ions are present in a solution. The solution is treated with 6 M HCl; no precipitate forms. The solution becomes acidic due to the HCl treatment. H2S is bubbled through the solution, and precipitation occurs. The solution is filtered to remove the precipitate, and its pH is adjusted to 8. H2S is bubbled through the solution once more but there is no precipitate this time. Then, the solution is treated with (NH4)2HPO4, and precipitation also occurs. Which pair of metal ions is present in the solution: Cd2+ and Al3+, Co2+ and Ba2+, Ag+ and As3+, Cu2+ and Ca2+?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cd2+ and Al3+
B
Co2+ and Ba2+
C
Ag+ and As3+
D
Cu2+ and Ca2+