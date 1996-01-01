19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
In the reaction, P2(g) is converted into PH3(g): P2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 PH3(g). At 298 K, what is the equilibrium constant for the reaction?
ΔG°f, P2 = 103.7 kJ/mol; ΔG°f, H2 = 0; ΔG°f, PH3 = 13.4 kJ/mol
A
1×10−16
B
3×10−14
C
7×1015
D
3×1013