89PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following half-reactions with their standard reduction potentials.
(a) Au+(aq) + e– → Au(s) E°red = 1.692 V
(b) Cr2+(aq) + 2 e– → Cr(s) E°red = –0.913 V
(c) Zn2+(aq) + 2 e– → Zn(s) E°red = –0.763 V
(d) Bi3+(aq) + 3 e– → Bi(s) E°red = 0.308 V
Identify the combination of these half-cell reactions that will results in an overall reaction with the smallest positive E°cell, then provide the value of E°cell.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Half-reaction (a) and half-reaction (b) will result in an overall reaction with the smallest positive E°cell. The value of E°cell is 0.78 V.
B
Half-reaction (a) and half-reaction (c) will result in an overall reaction with the smallest positive E°cell. The value of E°cell is 0.09 V.
C
Half-reaction (b) and half-reaction (c) will result in an overall reaction with the smallest positive E°cell. The value of E°cell is 0.15 V.
D
Half-reaction (b) and half-reaction (d) will result in an overall reaction with the smallest positive E°cell. The value of E°cell is 0.61 V.
E
Half-reaction (c) and half-reaction (d) will result in an overall reaction with the smallest positive E°celll. The value of E°cell is 0.046 V.