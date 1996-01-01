Consider the following half-reactions with their standard reduction potentials.

(a) Au+(aq) + e– → Au(s) E° red = 1.692 V

(b) Cr2+(aq) + 2 e– → Cr(s) E° red = –0.913 V

(c) Zn2+(aq) + 2 e– → Zn(s) E° red = –0.763 V

(d) Bi3+(aq) + 3 e– → Bi(s) E° red = 0.308 V