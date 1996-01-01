6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
Everyday household items such as flashlights and radios use alkaline batteries. The overall reaction in the battery is as follows: Zn(s) + 2 MnO2(s) ⇌ ZnO(s) + Mn2O3(s). Using a reliable source, give the two half-reactions that occur in the battery and calculate the standard emf generated by the voltaic cell.
A
Anode: Zn(s) + 2 OH–(aq) → ZnO(s) + H2O(l) + 2 e–
Cathode: 2 MnO2(s) + H2O(l) + 2 e– ⟶ Mn2O3(s) + 2 OH–(aq)
E°cell = 1.43 V
B
Anode: Zn(s) + 2 OH–(aq) → ZnO(s) + H2O(l) + 2 e–
Cathode: 2 MnO2(s) + H2O(l) + 2 e– ⟶ Mn2O3(s) + 2 OH–(aq)
E°cell = –1.43 V
C
Anode: Mn2O3(s) + 2 OH–(aq) ⟶ 2 MnO2(s) + H2O(l) + 2 e–
Cathode: ZnO(s) + H2O(l) + 2 e– → Zn(s) + 2 OH–(aq)
E°cell = 1.13 V
D
Anode: Mn2O3(s) + 2 OH–(aq) ⟶ 2 MnO2(s) + H2O(l) + 2 e–
Cathode: ZnO(s) + H2O(l) + 2 e– → Zn(s) + 2 OH–(aq)
E°cell = –1.13 V
