16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the reaction shown here, Kc = 255 at 1000 K.
CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g)
If a reaction mixture initially contains a CO concentration of 0.2500 M and a Cl2 concentration of 0.2750 M at 1000 K, what are the equilibrium concentrations of CO, Cl2, and COCl2 at 1000 K?
For the reaction shown here, Kc = 255 at 1000 K.
CO(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ COCl2(g)
If a reaction mixture initially contains a CO concentration of 0.2500 M and a Cl2 concentration of 0.2750 M at 1000 K, what are the equilibrium concentrations of CO, Cl2, and COCl2 at 1000 K?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[CO] = 0.000 M, [Cl2] = 0.025 M, [COCl2] = 0.25 M
B
[CO] = 0.020 M, [Cl2] = 0.045 M, [COCl2] = 0.23 M
C
[CO] = 0.60 M, [Cl2] = 0.085 M, [COCl2] = 0.19 M
D
[CO] = 0.10 M, [Cl2] = 0.130 M, [COCl2] = 0.15 M