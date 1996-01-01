16. Chemical Equilibrium
ICE Charts
16. Chemical Equilibrium ICE Charts
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction 375°C: SO2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2Cl2(g), Kc = 25.9.
In a reaction vessel, 2.50 M of SO2(g) and 2.25 M of Cl2(g) were mixed. Calculate the concentration of all species once equilibrium is reached at 375°C.
Consider the following reaction 375°C: SO2(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ SO2Cl2(g), Kc = 25.9.
In a reaction vessel, 2.50 M of SO2(g) and 2.25 M of Cl2(g) were mixed. Calculate the concentration of all species once equilibrium is reached at 375°C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[SO2] = 0.445 M; [Cl2] = 0.148 M; [SO2Cl2] = 2.07 M
B
[SO2] = 0.545 M; [Cl2] = 0.125 M; [SO2Cl2] = 2.72 M
C
[SO2] = 0.426 M; [Cl2] = 0.354 M; [SO2Cl2] = 2.72 M
D
[SO2] = 0.434 M; [Cl2]2] = 0.184 M; [SO2Cl2] = 2.07 M