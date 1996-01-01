Consider the following reaction 375°C: SO 2 (g) + Cl 2 (g) ⇌ SO 2 Cl 2 (g), K c = 25.9.

In a reaction vessel, 2.50 M of SO 2 (g) and 2.25 M of Cl 2 (g) were mixed. Calculate the concentration of all species once equilibrium is reached at 375°C.