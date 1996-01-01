19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
51PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the thermodynamic data below calculate the ΔS°rxn for the following reaction and justify the change in entropy.
CO(g) + NH3(g) → HCN(g) + H2O(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔS°rxn = +0.1 J/mol; The change in entropy is very small because the moles of gas in the reaction are the same.
B
ΔS°rxn = +6.1 J/mol; The change in entropy is very small because the moles of gas in the reaction are the same.
C
ΔS°rxn = –0.1 J/mol; The change in entropy is very small because the size and shape of the species in the reaction are the same.
D
ΔS°rxn = –6.1 J/mol; The change in entropy is very small because the size and shape of the species in the reaction are the same.
E
ΔS°rxn = +0.1 J/mol; The change in entropy is very small because the size and shape of the species in the reaction are the same.
F
ΔS°rxn = –6.1 J/mol; The change in entropy is very small because the moles of gas in the reaction are the same.