3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
The composition of gold alloys is described using the karat scale based on mass percentages. Determine the karat number of an alloy made up of 47.7 mol% gold and 52.3 mol% silver. Predict the color of the alloy using the figure below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
18 karat Au, yellow
B
18 karat Au, yellowish
C
15 karat Au, reddish
D
15 karat Au, greenish yellow