15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Isomerization of n-butane to isobutane is a bit difficult to accomplish because it requires breaking C-C bonds. The activation barrier for the transformation is 120 kJ/mol. What fraction of n-butane molecules with an energy equal to or greater than the activation barrier exists at 455 K and 575 K. Also determine the ratio of the two fractions (at 575 K to 455 K).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.23×10−13; 1.75×10−12; 650
B
1.71×10−14; 1.26×10−11; 737
C
1.45×10−14; 1.26×10−11; 574
D
1.71×10−14; 3.44×10−12; 893