Hydrogen peroxide decomposes quickly into water and oxygen gas in the presence of a platinum catalyst. The decomposition reaction takes place in two steps:

Step 1: Pt + H 2 O 2 → H 2 O + Pt(O) (slow)

Step 2: Pt(O) + H 2 O 2 → Pt + O 2 + H 2 O (fast)

Will the rate of the reaction change if oxygen is removed from the reaction mixture?