15. Chemical Kinetics
Arrhenius Equation
15. Chemical Kinetics Arrhenius Equation
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hydrogen peroxide decomposes quickly into water and oxygen gas in the presence of a platinum catalyst. The decomposition reaction takes place in two steps:
Step 1: Pt + H2O2 → H2O + Pt(O) (slow)
Step 2: Pt(O) + H2O2 → Pt + O2 + H2O (fast)
Will the rate of the reaction change if oxygen is removed from the reaction mixture?
Hydrogen peroxide decomposes quickly into water and oxygen gas in the presence of a platinum catalyst. The decomposition reaction takes place in two steps:
Step 1: Pt + H2O2 → H2O + Pt(O) (slow)
Step 2: Pt(O) + H2O2 → Pt + O2 + H2O (fast)
Will the rate of the reaction change if oxygen is removed from the reaction mixture?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The rate of the reaction will increase.
B
The rate of the reaction will decrease.
C
The rate of the reaction will remain the same.