Two acids, HBr and HXO 3 , are produced when a compound with a formula of XO 2 Br reacts with water. HXO 3 has one acidic hydrogen, which reacts with KOH. A sample of XO 2 Br weighing 6.295 g was added to 100.0 mL of water. The solution obtained was titrated with KOH. Determine the atomic mass and identity of the element X if 100.0 mL of 1.000 M KOH is required to neutralize all the acid.