6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Solution Stoichiometry
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two acids, HBr and HXO3, are produced when a compound with a formula of XO2Br reacts with water. HXO3 has one acidic hydrogen, which reacts with KOH. A sample of XO2Br weighing 6.295 g was added to 100.0 mL of water. The solution obtained was titrated with KOH. Determine the atomic mass and identity of the element X if 100.0 mL of 1.000 M KOH is required to neutralize all the acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Atomic weight = 14.00 g/mol; X is nitrogen.
B
Atomic weight = 32.00 g/mol; X is sulfur.
C
Atomic weight = 12.01 g/mol; X is carbon.
D
Atomic weight = 30.97 g/mol; X is phosphorous.