The following equilibrium reaction has a K c = 6.5×10–5 at 298 K: HC 7 H 5 O 2 (aq) + H 2 O(l) ⇌ H 3 O+(aq) + C 7 H 5 O 2 –(aq)

Calculate the equilibrium concentration of H 3 O+ at 298 K when the solution contains 0.525 M of HC 7 H 5 O 2 at the beginning.