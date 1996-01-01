12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the hybridization of the central atom for each of the molecules below:
- H2O
- COCl2
- XeF4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
H2O → sp2; COCl3 → sp2; XeF4 → sp3d2
B
H2O → sp3; COCl2 → sp2; XeF4 → sp3d2
C
H2O → sp3; COCl2 → sp2; XeF4 → sp3d
D
H2O → sp3; COCl2 → sp3; XeF4 → sp3d2