12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
Hybridization
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory Hybridization
63PRACTICE PROBLEM
Blue jeans are usually colored with an organic dye called "indigo", the structure of which is given below:
Identify which type of hybrid orbitals are used by the carbon atoms of this molecule to form sigma bonds?
Blue jeans are usually colored with an organic dye called "indigo", the structure of which is given below:
Identify which type of hybrid orbitals are used by the carbon atoms of this molecule to form sigma bonds?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
sp3
B
sp3d2
C
sp2
D
sp