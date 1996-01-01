15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rate law for the reaction A + B + C → D is rate = k[A][B][C]2. Determine the order of the reaction with respect to A, B, and C, and the overall rate order.
The rate law for the reaction A + B + C → D is rate = k[A][B][C]2. Determine the order of the reaction with respect to A, B, and C, and the overall rate order.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A = 1, B = 1, C = 2, Overall = 4
B
C = 2, Overall = 2
C
A = 1, B = 1, C = 2, Overall = 3
D
A = 1, B = 1, Overall = 2