Consider the disproportionation of mercury(I) chloride (Hg 2 Cl 2 ) under UV light:

Hg 2 Cl 2 (s) → Hg(l) + HgCl 2 (s)

ΔG° f (Hg 2 Cl 2 (s)) = −210.7 kJ/mol

ΔG° f (Hg(l)) = 0 kJ/mol

ΔG° f (HgCl 2 (s)) = −178.6 kJ/mol

Use the following data to calculate the value of ΔG° for this reaction at 1 atm and 25 °C.