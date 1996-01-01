19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the disproportionation of mercury(I) chloride (Hg2Cl2) under UV light:
Hg2Cl2(s) → Hg(l) + HgCl2(s)
ΔG°f (Hg2Cl2(s)) = −210.7 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (Hg(l)) = 0 kJ/mol
ΔG°f (HgCl2(s)) = −178.6 kJ/mol
Use the following data to calculate the value of ΔG° for this reaction at 1 atm and 25 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
ΔG° = −45.2 kJ
B
ΔG° = 32.1 kJ
C
ΔG° = −21.7 kJ
D
ΔG° = 39.3 kJ