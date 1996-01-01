14. Solutions
Solutions: Solubility and Intermolecular Forces
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The solution becomes hotter when sodium bromide (NaBr) is dissolved in water. What causes the solution to form? What is the driving force of the process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The solution forms because the dissolved state has a higher energy than the undissolved state. The increase in entropy is the driving force of the process.
B
The solution forms because the dissolved state has a higher energy than the undissolved state. The decrease in entropy is the driving force of the process.
C
The solution forms because the dissolved state has a lower energy than the undissolved state. The increase in entropy is the driving force of the process.
D
The solution forms because the dissolved state has a lower energy than the undissolved state. The decrease in entropy is the driving force of the process.