One of the many interesting features of halogens is their ability to form interhalogen compounds. When bromine reacts with chlorine, bromine trichloride is formed:

Br 2 (l) + 3 Cl 2 (g) → 2 BrCl 3 (g)

In an experiment, 12.0 g of bromine is mixed with 8.50 g of chlorine, and the reaction is allowed to continue until it is complete. Calculate the mass of the product formed and determine if any of the reactants are left. If so, calculate how much of it is left.