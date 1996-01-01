3. Chemical Reactions
Limiting Reagent
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethanol reacts with gaseous hydrogen chloride to form chloroethane and water:
C2H5OH + HCl → C2H5Cl + H2O
How much chloroethane can be produced from the reaction of 15.0 g ethanol with 20.0 g hydrogen chloride?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
19.2 g
B
21.0 g
C
29.6 g
D
35.4 g