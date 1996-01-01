19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the phase change description that corresponds to a positive ΔG.
A
Ice forming liquid water at standard pressure and 4°C.
B
Steam forming liquid water at standard pressure and 150°C.
C
Liquid water forming steam at standard pressure and 106°C.
D
Liquid water forming ice at standard pressure and –5°C.
E
All of the above.