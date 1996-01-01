When 0.750 g of bicyclohexane (C 12 H 22 ) undergoes combustion in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 24.9 °C to 30.7 °C. Determine the ΔE rxn for the combustion in kJ/mol. The heat capacity of the bomb calorimeter, determined in a separate experiment, is 7.69 kJ/°C.