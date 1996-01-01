8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
When 0.750 g of bicyclohexane (C12H22) undergoes combustion in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 24.9 °C to 30.7 °C. Determine the ΔErxn for the combustion in kJ/mol. The heat capacity of the bomb calorimeter, determined in a separate experiment, is 7.69 kJ/°C.
2.04 x 103 kJ/mol
-2.04 x 104 kJ/mol
-3.05 x 104 kJ/mol
3.05 x 103 kJ/mol