6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
140PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each of the Q/K ratios, identify whether Ecell and ΔG are negative, positive, or zero.
Q/K ratios: <1, =1, >1
For each of the Q/K ratios, identify whether Ecell and ΔG are negative, positive, or zero.
Q/K ratios: <1, =1, >1
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ecell: (-), 0, (-) ΔG: (-), 0, (+)
B
Ecell: (+), 0, (-) ΔG: (-), 0, (+)
C
Ecell: (+), 0, (-) ΔG: (+), 0, (-)
D
Ecell: 0, 0, 0 ΔG: (-), 0, (+)
E
Ecell: (-), 0, (+) ΔG: 0, 0, 0