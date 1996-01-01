19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Gibbs Free Energy
139PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fluorine is prepared via electrolysis. The following are the half-reactions:
Cathode: 2 H+ (aq) + 2e− → H2 (g)
(E° = 0 V)
Anode: 2 F− (aq) → F2 (g) + 2e−
(E° = −2.87 V)
Find E° and ΔG° for the reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
E° = 0 V; ΔG° = 0 kJ
B
E° = 2.87 V; ΔG° = −554 kJ
C
E° = −1.44 V; ΔG° = 277 kJ
D
E° = −2.87 V; ΔG° = 554 kJ