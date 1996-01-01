Fluorine is prepared via electrolysis. The following are the half-reactions:

Cathode: 2 H+ (aq) + 2e− → H 2 (g)

(E° = 0 V)

Anode: 2 F− (aq) → F 2 (g) + 2e−

(E° = −2.87 V)

Find E° and ΔG° for the reaction.